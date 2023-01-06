Cooper (rest/hip) doesn't carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Steelers after logging limited practices Thursday and Friday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cooper continues to have his practice reps managed as the Browns' 2022 campaign winds down, but the team's top wideout will be available for Week 18 action. In this past Sunday's 24-10 win over the Commanders, Cooper recorded a 61 percent snap share, while catching three passes on four targets for 105 yards and two touchdowns, and the 28-year-old should continue to be a key target in Cleveland's passing game during this weekend's season finale.