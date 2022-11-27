Cooper brought in seven of 12 targets for 94 yards in the Browns' 23-17 overtime win over the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The veteran wideout came up big when his team needed it the most, recording catches of 17 and 45 yards on what would turn out to be the Browns' game-winning drive. The second reception brought Cleveland all the way down to the three-yard line, which set up a Nick Chubb game-winning touchdown rush. Cooper's reception, yardage and target totals were all team highs, and it will be intriguing to see how he works in tandem with incoming starter Deshaun Watson in a Week 13 matchup against the Texans after displaying plenty of chemistry with Jacoby Brissett over the first 11 games of the season.