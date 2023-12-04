Coach Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday's 36-19 loss to the Browns that Cooper (head) suffered a concussion during the game, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper was evaluated for a concussion after exiting with a head injury in the second quarter, and Stefanski revealed that those tests confirmed a concussion for the wide receiver. Prior to exiting, Cooper caught three of five targets for 34 yards. He'll have to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in order to suit up in Week 14 against the Jaguars.