Coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday that he's hopeful Cooper (heel) will be available for next Sunday's Week 18 game against the Bengals, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Per Stefanski, Cooper tried hard to play Thursday against the Jets but ultimately wasn't ready to go on a short week. The Browns won 37-20 despite Cooper's absence, clinching a playoff spot in the process, so Cleveland can afford to take a cautious approach with its top wide receiver in Week 18 and hold Cooper out unless his heel is fully healed.