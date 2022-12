Cooper secured six of 10 targets for 72 yards in the Browns' 17-10 loss to the Saints on Saturday.

Cooper comfortably led the Browns in receptions, receiving yards and targets on the afternoon, serving as one of the few bright spots for Cleveland's passing attack in frigid conditions. The veteran's numbers were his best yet in four games with Deshaun Watson as his quarterback, and he'll aim to improve on them in a Week 17 road battle versus the Commanders on Jan. 1.