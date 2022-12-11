Cooper (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Cincinnati, is slated to play Week 14, barring a pregame setback, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Coach Kevin Stefanski told Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram that Cooper picked up a hip injury at Thursday's practice, which sidelined him Friday. While Cooper himself expressed optimism to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer that he'll be available for Week 14 action, the Browns will take a more cautious approach and see where he stands Sunday morning. With a kickoff in the early slate of games at 1:00 p.m. ET, Cooper's status and its potential impact on the rest of Cleveland's receiving corps will become known in the morning.