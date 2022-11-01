Cooper caught five of seven targets for 131 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 32-13 win over the Bengals.

Cooper got the chance to throw his first NFL pass on a trick play, but it may well be his last, as his ill-advised throw went right to Bengals safety Vonn Bell for an interception. He's proven much more effective at catching the ball over the years, and Cooper got back to what he does best with a four-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. The touchdown was Cooper's fifth with the Browns, giving him eight consecutive seasons with at least five touchdowns to begin his career. Cooper added a 53-yard catch in the fourth quarter set up Nick Chubb's second rushing touchdown of the night, and the veteran wide receiver's locked in atop the depth chart heading into the Browns' Week 9 bye.