Cooper (abdomen) participated in 11-on-11 drills during Tuesday's mandatory minicamp practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cooper had been limited to individual and walk-through drills during OTAs, so it's encouraging to see him take the next step in his rehab during the mandatory part of Cleveland's offseason program. In his first season with the Browns, Cooper caught 78 of 132 targets for 1,160 yards and nine scores and is in line to be Deshaun Watson's top target in 2023.