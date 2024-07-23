Cooper has reported to training camp after agreeing to a restructured deal with the Browns, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Cabot, Cooper is in line to get $5 million in new incentives as part of the deal, while his $20 million base salary is now guaranteed. With the agreement to amend the final year of his current contract in place, Cooper is set to reclaim his role as the top option in a Cleveland wideout corps that will also feature newcomer Jerry Jeudy, as well as returnees Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and David Bell.