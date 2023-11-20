Cooper caught four of eight targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 13-10 win over the Steelers in Week 11.

Cooper was held to his third fewest yards, which may be a theme going forward, as the Browns roll with rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson in place of the injured Deshaun Watson (shoulder). The offensive gameplan called for short passes, which limited receiver impact to making important catches to move the chains, as Cooper did on the drive that led to the game-winning field goal. As Thompson-Robinson acclimates as the starting quarterback -- it's his job to lose with Watson done for the season -- the Browns may take more chances downfield, and their leading receiver will become more fantasy friendly.