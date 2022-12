Cooper recorded four catches on six targets for 58 yards in Saturday's 13-3 win over Baltimore.

Cooper paced the Browns in yards and tied for the team lead in both receptions and targets. He also accounted for Cleveland's longest play from scrimmage with a 28-yard catch and run midway through the third quarter. Even with those positives, Cooper has failed to top 60 receiving yards in three of his last five games and has suffered from Cleveland's general lack of offense in recent weeks.