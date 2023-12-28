Cooper (heel), who is officially listed as questionable, is "hopeful" to suit up Thursday versus the Jets, but his status isn't yet certain, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Browns' only actual practice during shortened Week 17 prep was Tuesday, when Cooper sat out due to the heel injury. He was also listed as a non-participant during estimated sessions Monday and Wednesday. The star wideout set a new franchise record with 265 receiving yards during Sunday's win over the Texans, but now even if Cooper does manage to suit up and play through his heel injury, he faces a more difficult matchup this week against Sauce Gardner and the Jets secondary. A final word on Cooper's availability may come down to the wire, but Cleveland will officially confirm his status no later than 90 minutes prior to Thursday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, when the team releases its inactive list.