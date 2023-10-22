Cooper recorded two receptions on eight targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 39-38 win over the Colts.

Cooper was completely absent from the stat sheet in the first half, as he wasn't targeted by either Deshaun Watson (shoulder) or PJ Walker. He saw his opportunity rise in the second half -- with Walker under center -- though his production remained very underwhelming. As has been the case in past seasons, Cooper has been a boom-bust option. Across six games, he's reached at least 90 yards on three occasions while tallying under 40 in the other three contests.