Cooper recorded four receptions on 12 targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-15 loss to the Patriots.

Cooper benefitted from game script, as he matched his season-high with 12 targets -- seven of which came in the second half as the Browns tried to play catch up. He averaged only 3.7 yards per target but salvaged his day with a 15-yard touchdown halfway through the fourth quarter. Though Cooper's production has been inconsistent, his role in the Browns' offense is clear, as has double-digit targets in four of six games on the campaign.