Cooper exited Sunday's game at Denver due to an undisclosed injury, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper endured a big hit to his midsection midway through the fourth quarter, which left him writhing in pain on the field. He eventually went to the sideline tent and then walked to the locker room, per Zac Jackson of The Athletic. The nature of Cooper's issue isn't known, but if he's unable to return, he'll finish Week 12 with two catches (on six targets) for 16 yards.