Cooper (groin), who is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Steelers, is considered unlikely to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Schefter's report coming out just over an hour before the early wave of Sunday games kick off, fantasy managers should have plenty of options available to swap in for Cooper, who looks poised to sit out Monday barring dramatic improvement overnight. Cooper took the questionable tag into the contest after he aggravated a groin injury during Saturday's practice. Assuming Cooper is included among the Browns' inactives when the team releases its list 90 minutes prior to Monday's 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff, Cleveland will get by with wideouts Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones and tight end David Njoku as its top pass-catching options.