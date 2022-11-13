Cooper brought in all three targets for 32 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.

Cooper was a distant second in receiving yards to Donovan Peoples-Jones (99 yards), and he also notably saw six fewer targets than his teammate. The veteran wideout's downturn was especially drastic considering he was coming off a season-high 131-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 8 before Cleveland's bye, and he'll likely have a tough time improving his production in a Week 11 road matchup against the Bills.