Cooper brought in all three targets for 32 yards in the Browns' 39-17 loss to the Dolphins on Sunday.
Cooper was a distant second in receiving yards to Donovan Peoples-Jones (99 yards), and he also notably saw six fewer targets than his teammate. The veteran wideout's downturn was especially drastic considering he was coming off a season-high 131-yard performance against the Bengals in Week 8 before Cleveland's bye, and he'll likely have a tough time improving his production in a Week 11 road matchup against the Bills.
More News
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Follows trick INT with treat TD•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Touchdown called back in loss•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Inefficient, finds end zone•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Bounces back in Week 5 loss•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Season-low targets in loss•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Seven catches in Week 3 win•