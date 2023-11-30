Cooper (rest/ribs) was listed as a limited practice participant Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cooper didn't practice Wednesday due to a listed combination of rest and the rib injury, but his return to a limited session Thursday has him trending in a positive direction as Sunday's game against the Rams approaches. Per Cabot, Cooper plans to play this weekend, though unless the wideout is deemed a full practice participant Friday, he could carry an injury designation into the game.