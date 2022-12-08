Cooper (not injury related - rest/hip) was limited at practice Thursday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Cooper was rested during Wednesday's session, but now the wideout appears to be dealing with a hip issue. It remains to be seen if it's something Cooper has been managing or indicative of an in-practice injury Thursday. Either way, Friday's final injury report will clarify whether the Browns' top wideout approaches Sunday's contest against the Bengals with a Week 14 injury designation.
More News
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Targeted nine times•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Clutch catch late in win•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Stars in Week 11 loss•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Limited to three grabs in loss•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Follows trick INT with treat TD•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Touchdown called back in loss•