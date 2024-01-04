Cooper (heel) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cooper -- who was inactive for last Thursday's win over the Jets -- also missed practiced Wednesday, so the veteran wideout now has one more chance to get some work in ahead of Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bengals. In any case, with the Browns locked in as the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs, Cooper is a candidate to be rested by the the team in Week 18.