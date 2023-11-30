Cooper (rest/ribs) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cooper was on the receiving end of a big hit during the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss at Denver, and a rib injury eventually kept him sidelined until the end of the contest. Afterward, coach Kevin Stefanski told Petrak that X-rays were returned negative on Cooper's ribs. The Browns' first Week 13 practice report is attributing Cooper's absence due to "not injury related - rest, ribs," so the wide receiver may be sitting out as a precautionary measure. Any activity he can log Thursday and/or Friday would lay the groundwork for him to miss no game action as a result of the injury, but for the time being his status will be monitored as the week continues to get a sense of his chances to play Sunday at the Rams.