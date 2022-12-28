Cooper (rest/hip) didn't practice Wednesday.
The decision to list him as 'rest/hip' for a second straight week suggests Cooper is again in no danger of missing Cleveland's game. He was the only pass catcher to make any noise in Saturday's 17-10 loss to the Saints, though his 6-72-0 line would've been much better for fantasy managers if he hadn't slipped in the end zone and dropped an easy TD. In any case, Cooper has drawn 28.6 percent of the targets from Deshaun Watson so far, up a tick from 26.5 percent with Jacoby Brissett under center. The Browns simply haven't moved the ball well on offense, and they'll face a couple talented defenses to close out the season, first taking on the Commanders this Sunday and then the Steelers in Week 18.