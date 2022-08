The Browns have announced that Cooper is among the team's players not expected to play in Friday's preseason opener against the Jaguars.

The same applies to top running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, with the team electing to rest a number of key players Friday. With Cooper -- the team's clear-cut No. 1 wideout -- not in the mix Friday, the Browns' coaching staff will presumably focus on evaluating some of the WRs who are competing for slotting behind him on the team's depth chart.