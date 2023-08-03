Cooper is among the Browns' key players not in line to see action in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jets, according to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal.

Per Easterling, the same applies to fellow WR Elijah Moore as well as TEs David Njoku and, quite possibly, Harrison Bryant. With that in mind, look for the likes of David Bell, Daylen Baldwin, Cedric Tillman, Austin Watkins and potentially Mike Harley (concussion) to catch passes from QBs Kellen Mond and Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Thursday. As long as Cooper can stay healthy, he'll remain entrenched as the Browns' top wideout heading into the coming season.