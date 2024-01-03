Cooper (heel) won't take part in practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cooper has yet to practice since going off for a franchise record 265 receiving yards to go with two touchdowns on 11 catches (15 targets) during a Week 16 win at Houston. Prior to sitting out last Thursday against the Jets, he went through a pregame workout but ultimately didn't feel right. Kicking off Week 18 prep with a DNP isn't exactly a great sign for his odds to suit up Sunday at Cincinnati, and with coach Kevin Stefanski already ruling out a healthy Joe Flacco for Sunday's game at Cincinnati, there's a chance the rest of the offensive regulars like Cooper that are banged up may join the QB on the sideline this weekend.