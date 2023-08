Cooper isn't in line to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Eagles.

Joining Cooper as key Cleveland players not slated to see action Thursday are QB Deshaun Watson, RBs Nick Chubb and Jerome Ford, TEs David Njoku and Jordan Akins, as well as fellow WRs Elijah Moore and Donovan Peoples-Jones. Look for the likes of Cedric Tillman, David Bell, Anthony Schwartz, Mike Harley, Austin Watkins and Jalen Wayne to have opportunities to catch passes in the Browns' third exhibition contest.