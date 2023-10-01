Cooper caught one of six targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 28-3 loss to the Ravens.

Cooper was held without a catch on two first-half targets with rookie fifth-round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson under center, as Deshaun Watson (shoulder) was ruled out during pregame warmups. The veteran wide receiver finally made a catch in the third quarter, but that was Cooper's only reception of the game, as Thompson-Robinson threw for only 121 yards with three interceptions. A tough matchup with the 49ers looms in Week 6, but Cooper's chances of bouncing back would be boosted substantially if Watson's able to return following the Week 5 bye.