Cooper secured seven of 10 targets for 90 yards in the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.
After surprisingly suiting up despite reaggravating a groin injury in Saturday's practice, Cooper went out and turned in a trademark performance. The veteran recorded team-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals, making several impressive catches along the way. Cooper exponentially improved on his modest Week 1 numbers (3-37), and he could take on an even bigger role if fears Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday night's game are confirmed.
