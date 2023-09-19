Cooper secured seven of 10 targets for 90 yards in the Browns' 26-22 loss to the Steelers on Monday night.

After surprisingly suiting up despite reaggravating a groin injury in Saturday's practice, Cooper went out and turned in a trademark performance. The veteran recorded team-high reception, receiving yardage and target totals, making several impressive catches along the way. Cooper exponentially improved on his modest Week 1 numbers (3-37), and he could take on an even bigger role if fears Nick Chubb suffered a season-ending knee injury in Monday night's game are confirmed.