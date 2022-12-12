Cooper aggravated a hip injury on the first play of Sunday's 23-10 loss to the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cooper, listed as questionable with a hip injury entering Sunday's game, was given a normal workload with 63 snaps (88 percent) but caught just two of seven targets. It would not be surprising to see Cooper on a similar path leading up to Week 15 against Baltimore. It's a short week, too, as the game will be played Saturday afternoon (4:30 PM EST), so those speculating on Cooper should be vigilant regarding the wideout's status throughout the week of preparation.