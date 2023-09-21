Cooper (groin/shoulder) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cooper carried the groin injury into Monday's game in Pittsburgh but proceeded to suit up and play 74 percent of the snaps in the Browns' 26-22 loss. In addition to the groin issue, Cooper is tending to a shoulder injury, though his ability to upgrade from no activity in Wednesday's practice to limited participation a day later is a positive sign. If Cooper can take another step forward by practicing fully Friday, he should be in good position to enter Sunday's game against the Titans minus an injury designation.