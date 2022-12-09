Cooper (hip) will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Per Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram ,Cooper, who injured his hip during practice Thursday, will be evaluated over the next couple of days before his status for this weekend's game is determined. Fortunately for those hoping to use Cooper in fantasy lineups, the Browns kick off among the early slate of games at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. Cabot notes that Cooper believes he'll be cleared to play against Cincinnati.