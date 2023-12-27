Cooper (heel) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Jets, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cooper was listed as a non-participant in practice during the week due to a combination of rest and a heel injury. He earned the time off after setting a franchise record with 265 receiving yards in this past Sunday's 36-22 win over the Texans. Cooper's no stranger to playing through injuries, so it would be surprising if he sat out Thursday, but getting open will be much tougher against the Jets than it was against the Texans, as the Jets' 1,583 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns allowed to wide receivers are both the fewest in the NFL.