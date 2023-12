Cooper (concussion/ribs) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday but has a chance to play after returning to the practice field Friday. In order to gain clearance for Sunday's game, Cooper will need to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol. The Browns have yet to name a starting quarterback between Joe Flacco and Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who is also in concussion protocol.