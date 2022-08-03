Cooper (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday after missing Tuesday's session, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Cooper "tweaked" his ankle Monday, temporarily depleting a WR group that's already missing rookie third-round pick David Bell (foot) and 2021 third-rounder Anthony Schwartz (knee). The lack of experience behind Cooper should lead him to a considerable target share as the Browns' obvious No. 1 receiver, though he's coming off a mediocre season in Dallas and won't catch passes from Deshaun Watson (suspension) until Week 7.