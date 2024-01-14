Cooper recorded four receptions on five targets for 59 yards in Saturday's 45-14 loss to the Texans.

Cooper missed the final two games of the regular season with a heel injury, but he managed to retake the field for the wild-card round matchup. He wasn't particularly impactful, finishing third on the team in yards and fourth in receptions. While it was something of a sour ending to the season for Cooper, he posted a career-best 1,250 yards receiving yards and has surpassed 1,000 yards in four of his last five campaigns.