Cooper (rest/ribs) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at the Rams, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cooper took a hit to his midsection in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss at Denver, and a return was ruled out for him not long after due to a rib injury. On Monday, X-rays came back negative on his ribs, and he proceeded to sit out Wednesday before managing back-to-back limited sessions to end Week 13 prep. According to Petrak, Cooper was seen donning some padding on his right ribs Thursday, so he appears as if he'll have some protection on the affected region when he takes the field Sunday.