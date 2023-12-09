Cooper (ribs) was cleared of concussion protocol Saturday and will play Sunday against the Jaguars, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Cooper was a limited participant in Friday's practice, paving the way for the Pro Bowl wideout to clear the five-step concussion protocol during the weekend. The Browns also predictably elevated Joe Flacco to the active roster, and while the team hasn't officially confirmed the veteran will make his second consecutive start, it seems likely Cooper will be catching passes from the 38-year-old come Sunday. The 29-year-old wide receiver tallied three catches on five targets across 23 snaps before being forced out of last week's loss to the Rams, so fantasy managers shouldn't have many reservations slotting Cooper back into lineups.