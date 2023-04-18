Cooper underwent core muscle surgery in February, Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The procedure has an estimated recovery period of eight weeks, which should allow Cooper to participate in spring practices. He said he's almost completed his recovery, though he did miss out on private offseason workouts with QB Deshaun Watson and other receivers. Cooper also mentioned that the core muscle injury bothered him a lot toward the end of last season, even as he played all 17 games and caught 78 passes for 1,160 yards and nine touchdowns.
More News
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Closes season with two catches•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Cleared for Week 18•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Practices in limited fashion•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Rested for first practice of week•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Pair of touchdowns in Week 17•
-
Browns' Amari Cooper: Sheds injury designation•