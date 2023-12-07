Cooper (concussion/ribs) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt relayed earlier Thursday that Cooper still has to check more boxes in the NFL's concussion protocol as Sunday's game against the Jaguars approaches. If the veteran pass catcher is unavailable this weekend, Van Pelt indicated that WRs Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and David Bell as well as TE David Njoku would be counted on more in Week 14, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.