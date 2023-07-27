Cooper (undisclosed) is in line to miss a few more days due to what Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer describes as a "minor tweak."

Cooper, who participated in a walk-through on the first day of training camp Saturday before leaving the field Sunday, can thus be considered day-to-day as he manages an unspecified issue. Once he returns to the field, Cooper will step back into his role as the top option in a Cleveland wideout corps that also includes Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Cedric Tillman, among others.