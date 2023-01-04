Cooper (hip/rest) was held out of practice Wednesday, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
The addition of 'rest' for a third straight week suggests Cooper is in no danger of missing Sunday's game against Pittsburgh. He played through the hip injury the past two weeks, putting up a 6-72-0 receiving line against the Saints and then 3-105-2 versus Washington.
