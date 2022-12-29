Cooper (rest/hip) returned to a limited practice Thursday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Cooper has been managing a hip issue of late, but his presence at practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session has him trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Commanders. Friday's injury report will reveal whether the Browns' top wideout heads into the weekend with an injury designation or cleared to play, but assuming he's available, Cooper should remain busy versus Washington on the heels of catching six of his ten targets for 72 yards in this past Saturday's loss to the Saints.