Cooper won't return to Sunday's game at the Rams due to a head injury, Jake Trotter of ESPN.com reports.

Cooper had a concussion check in the second quarter, and he seemingly was diagnosed with one and will be unavailable to the Browns offense after halftime. He'll thus end Week 13 with three catches (on five targets) for 34 yards. With Marquise Goodwin (concussion) inactive, the Browns' available wide receivers now are Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman, David Bell and James Proche.