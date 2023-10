Cooper recorded six receptions on 11 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Cooper was the favorite target of P.J. Walker and saw a season-high in targets -- the second time he's seen double-digit opportunities. Even with the backup quarterback, he was fairly efficient thanks to long receptions of 24, 22 and 20 yards. Cooper remains an inconsistent contributor, though he now has at least 80 yards in four of seven games on the campaign.