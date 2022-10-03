Cooper caught one of four targets for nine yards in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Falcons in Week 4.
Atlanta came out determined to prevent Cooper from beating them, after the Browns' top wideout posted back-to-back 100-yard games and touchdowns in each. All of Cooper's Week 4 figures -- the targets, catches and yards -- were season lows.
