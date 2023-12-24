Cooper caught 11 of 15 targets for 265 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 36-22 win over the Texans. He also caught a two-point conversion.

The 265 receiving yards set a new franchise record for the Browns, surpassing Josh Gordon's mark of 261 yards from 2013. Cooper has become one of the hottest wideouts in the NFL since Joe Flacco was installed as the team's new quarterback, and over the last three games the 29-year-old receiver has hauled in 22 of 37 targets for 451 yards and three TDs. The chemistry between Cooper and Flacco will face a tougher test in Week 17 against the Jets.