Cooper recorded seven receptions on eight targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-3 win over the Titans.

Cooper was overshadowed by Elijah Moore for much of the day, but he beat the Titans' secondary deep down the field for a 43-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter to put together a big line. Since a disappointing Week 1 performance against the Bengals, Cooper has 206 yards combined between his last two games. He also has a hold on a key role in the offense, as he's seen at least seven targets in all three of Cleveland's contests to this point.