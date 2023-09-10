Cooper caught three of seven targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 24-3 win over the Bengals.

Cooper tied Elijah Moore for the team lead in targets and finished six receiving yards shy of Moore's 43, which led all receivers on either team on a rainy afternoon. In his first season with the Browns last year, Cooper produced his sixth 1,000-yard campaign and scored a career-high nine touchdowns. The veteran wide receiver should remain a key target for QB Deshaun Watson in Week 2 against the Steelers on Monday Night Football.