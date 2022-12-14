Cooper (hip/rest) was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday's practice.
Cooper was able to play through the hip issue this past weekend against the Bengals, logging 62 snaps on offense while catching two of his seven targets in the contest for 42 yards. Since he's now been off the field for two straight practices, listings, Cooper will presumably need to log a full practice Thursday in order to avoid carrying an injury designation into Saturday's game against the Ravens.
