Cooper isn't slated to play in Friday's preseason game against the Commanders, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Cooper also didn't play in last Thursday's Hall of Fame Game, so he'll have just two more chances to get some exhibition action before the regular season. With Cooper sidelined, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman and David Bell, among others, will be the Browns' available wide receivers Friday.